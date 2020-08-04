Nicholas David Johnson
Sr. Airman Nicholas David Johnson age 21 of Bellevue, Nebraska passed away on Sunday Aug. 2, 2020 along with his wife, Oliva (Wallin-eddy) Johnson; from injuries sustained in an automobile accident in Mills County, Iowa.
Born in Livingston, New Jersey he was the son of Paul P. Johnson and Lisa Zito of East Stroudsburg, Pa. Nicholas was stationed at the Offutt Air Force Base in Bellevue, Nebraska for the past 4 years and prior to that he resided in the Cranford, New Jersey area. He was of the catholic faith .Nick will be greatly missed by all his family and friends.
In addition to his parents Paul and Lisa he is survived by 2 brothers: Joseph Johnson and his wife Kelly and their daughter Kairi of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and Paul Johnson and his fiancé Maria Zarra of Guilderland, N.Y., a sister Emma Rose Zito of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., Maternal grandparents Joseph & Diane Zito of E. Stroudsburg, Pa., Paternal grandparents: Mary & Rudolph Romagnano of Brick, N.J. and his god mother Tina Zito of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and several aunts uncles and cousins.
There will be a viewing on Sunday Aug.9, 2020 from 3-6:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Monday Aug. 10, 2020 at 11:00am from the Church of St. John 5171 Milford Rd. E. Stroudsburg, Pa. 18302 with Fr. Gregory Reichlen as celebrant. Cremation will follow the services. Memorial donations can be made to the Wounded Warrior Project
370 7th. Ave. N.Y.,N.Y. 10001.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St., Stroudsburg Pulafuneralhome.com