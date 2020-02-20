|
Nicholas Giambruno Jr.
07/01/1975 - 02/18/2020
Nicholas Giambruno Jr. 44, of East Stroudsburg, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday February 18, 2020 at his residence. Nick was the beloved husband of 18 years to Jennifer (Scerbo).
Born on July 1, 1975 in Brooklyn NY, he was the son of Nicholas Sr. and Catherine (Hussey) Giambruno of Tobyhanna.
Nick was a graduate of Grover Cleveland High School in NYC. He owned and operated his company Nick Giambruno Contracting Inc. for many years. Nick loved fishing, hunting, sports, playing cards and mostly his family. He will be greatly missed by all his friends and family.
In addition to his wife Jennifer and parents, Nick will be lovingly remembered by son, Nicholas Giambruno IV of East Stroudsburg; sister, Debra Giambruno of Tobyhanna; mother in-law Ruth Ann McConnell of Lake Wallenpaupack; bother in-law, Frank Scerbo with his fiancé Stacey and daughter Lisa Hollar of East Stroudsburg; godson, Dominic Antonelli and his parents Vincent Antonelli and wife Heather of Tobyhanna; uncles, Mike Scerbo and family of East Stroudsburg and Vinny Giambruno and family of Long Island, NY.
His is predeceased by father in-law, Frank Scerbo and grandmother inlaw, Shirley Scerbo.
A celebration of life will be held on Saturday February 29, 2020 where friends and family are welcome to gather from 1 PM- 4 PM at the Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. 27 Washington St. East Stroudsburg PA 18301. Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, a trust will be set up for Nicholas Giambruno, c/o Jennifer Giambruno 350 Upper PMHE South Drive East Stroudsburg PA, 18301. Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc. has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home Inc.
27 Washington St., East Stroudsburg
lantermanandallenfh.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020