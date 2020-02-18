|
|
Nicholas Lou Sorrenti
2/15/2020
Nicholas Lou Sorrenti, 46, of Stroudsburg, PA passed away suddenly on Saturday February 15, 2020. He was the loving husband of Karen A. (Hunsicker) Sorrenti. Born in Mt. Bethel, Pa. he was the son of Mary K. (Mallon) Sorrenti of Stroudsburg and the late Dominic Sorrenti.
Nicholas was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg area and he was of the Catholic faith. He was raised on his family's farm and as a child worked alongside his mother, father, brothers and sisters planting grapes and fruit trees and taking care of the farm. You could always find Nick on a machine. He continued to work alongside his father as an apprentice at the family's business Sorrenti's Cherry Valley Vineyards in Saylorsburg, PA. For the past 30 years after his father retired, Nick took over as the winemaker. He studied at UC Davis in California, honing his craft. He continued creating wines that were entered in national and international competitions and won countless prestigious awards.
Nick had a passion for travel, culture, music, and loved to cook. He was extremely creative and in recent years had even taught himself the craft of woodworking. He graciously shared his creations with his loved ones, as an expression of the loving kindness he embodied. We were always so proud of our Nick, and he never failed to let us know how proud he was of us. Everyone that knows our family knows that Nick was a loyal son, father, brother and friend. He would take the shirt off his back for a stranger and he wore his heart on his sleeve. He adored his family, wife and children and always did everything to make sure they were cared for.
Nick was well-spoken, handsome, intelligent, witty, satirical, and always found a way to find the humor in every situation. He had a big heart, an old soul, and carried with him a depth of understanding about the world. Like his Dad, he knew the importance of working hard, yet finding time to stop and smell the roses. Everyone that knew him or met him has the most memorable stories of the times they shared with Nick. The incredible amount of charisma he emulated made it easy to love him instantly. As soon as Nick walked into a room, it lit up with life, love and laughter. The magnitude of his loss is immeasurable and he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
In addition to his wife Karen, and mother Mary, he is survived by his six children: Mason, Nicholas, Garret, Satchel, Bella and Evelyn, and his siblings: Dominic (Junior) Sorrenti of Milwaukee, MI., Tony Sorrenti of Spring Valley, Co., Frank Sorrenti and his wife Jennifer of Rockport, MA., (nephews Damian and Andrew), Elysia Sorrenti- Manda and her husband Joe(nieces Elizabeth & Emily and nephew Joseph Jr), Lucia Sorrenti, and Dominic Sunshine "Sunny" Sorrenti and his wife Christina (godson and nephew Christopher, Daniel & Meadow) all of Stroudsburg, PA, as well as cousins, several nieces, nephews and many friends.
The family will receive friends on Saturday Feb. 22, 2020 from 2:00-4:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa.18360, followed by a funeral service starting at 4:00pm with Pastor Tina Morales officiating. In lieu of flowers: the family request donations for his children education c/o the funeral home payable to Karen Sorrenti.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020