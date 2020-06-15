Nicholas Wachy
Nicholas Wachy
06/15/2020
Nicholas Wachy, 74, of Stroudsburg passed away Monday, June 15, 2020. Born in Allentown, PA he was the son of Metro and Florence (Trynosky) Wachy.
Nicholas was of the Ukrainian Orthodox faith. He had resided in the Stroudsburg area since 2011, and prior to that Treichlers, PA. Nicholas worked as a reserve officer for the Allentown Police reserve for 8 years, retiring in 1990. Prior to that he worked as a customer care services attendant for Shop Rite in Allentown for 17 years.
Nicholas is survived by his cousin, Bruce Wasychyn.
Cremation services will be privately handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
