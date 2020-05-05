Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
Prayer Service
Nicole Marie Amuso Obituary
Nicole Marie Amuso
05/04/2020
Nicole Marie Amuso, 43, of Bushkill passed away Monday, May 4, 2020 at home. She was the wife Philip Negliaccio of Bushkill, Pa. Born in Brooklyn, New York she was the daughter of Linda (Calissi) Amuso of Phoenix, Arizona and the late Carl Amuso.
Marsh was a resident of the Bushkill area for the past 10 years and prior to that she resided in the Brooklyn, N.Y. area. She was of the catholic faith attending St. John's Catholic Church in Bushkill, Pa.
In addition to her husband and mother she is survived by 4 daughters: Angel DeMaio of Raleigh, N.C., Cynthia DeMaio, Stephanie Negliaccio, and Kristina Negliaccio all of Bushkill, Pa. her brother Christopher Amuso of Phoenix, AZ and a grandson Nathaniel Andrew Brown Jr. and her dearest friend Cheryl Lehman (J.C.) also of Bushkill, Pa.
A Private family catholic prayer service will be held on Saturday May 9, 2020 at 2:00pm at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Published in Pocono Record from May 5 to May 6, 2020
