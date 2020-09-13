Nilo DalFol10/11/1945 - 08/31/2020Nilo P. DalFol Jr, Age 74, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 31st, 2020 at St. Luke's hospital in Stroudsburg PA. He was born on October 11th, 1945 in Manhattan New York, to Nilo DalFol Sr. and Rina (Borzoni) DalFol. He was a 1963 graduate of Sparta High School. He married the love of his life, Eda (Scheffer)DalFol in 1965 and moved to Parsippany NJ in 1972 and Bushkill PA in 2001. In 1976 he found his true-life passion and purchased Mary & John's Deli in Rockaway NJ. After retiring from the Deli in 2007, he worked for the East Stroudsburg Area School District Transportation for 10 years. He is survived by his wife Eda, son, Jeffrey DalFol and wife Candace, and son Alex, wife Sarah, and daughters, sister Renee, aunt Francis, nieces, nephews, and cousins. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Family and friends will be notified to reminisce, celebrate and of course, share stories.Corey Brian Strauch FH & PA Cremation Services602 Birch Street Scranton, PA 18505