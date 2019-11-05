|
|
Norbert J. Scanlan
08/11/1930 - 11/05/2019
The Holy Spirit received the soul of Norbert J. Scanlan, who died November 5, 2019 and brought him to the presence of the Lord. Norbert was born August 11, 1930, in Ebensburg, Pennsylvania. The son of the late Leo J. and Marie (Bard) Scanlan. Preceding him in death is his beloved wife, Catherine (Lieb) Scanlan, daughter Patricia (Scanlan) Kaller, and grandson Michael Joseph Kaller, sister Mary Louise Humbert and brothers Robert Scanlan, Leonard Scanlan and Clement Scanlan.
Norbert is survived by: David M. Scanlan and his wife Kathleen of Bow, NH, Martin L. Scanlan of Andover, MN, Kathy Gruver and her husband David of Coplay, NH, Barbara Trunfio and her husband Kenneth of Stroudsburg, Pa, Brian J. Scanlan and his wife Jeanie of Somersworth, NH, Debra Jean and her husband Arrison of Stroudsburg, PA, Mary Scanlan Smith and her husband Morgen of Emerald Hills, CA, and son-in-law Jeffrey Kaller of New Port Richey, FL. He is also survived by 16 grandchildren, 7 great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews whom he loved tenderly and appreciated close relationships with throughout his life. Additionally, he is survived by a sister, Dorothy Miller of Parma, Ohio.
Mr. Scanlan was an active member of the Church of Saint Luke in Stroudsburg and served the church as a lay minister for many years.
He was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served his country during the Korean War in the 1950's. He is a member of the George N. Kemp Post 346 American Legion in East Stroudsburg. He was also a member of the Monroe County Arts Council, Sussex County Art Association, New Jersey Art Educator Association, Diocesan Council of Catholic Men, Scranton PA, and the Penn State Alumni Association. He was recently received in the third order of carmelities.
Norbert was a prolific, regionally known artist who has works of art hanging in private collections throughout the country. He was employed by the Sparta Township Board of Education and retired after 30 years as an art educator in 1989. Many of his students also pursued professional careers in the arts. He will be remembered most for his small watercolor paintings rendered on postal cards and mailed to his many relatives and friends. Norbert also had a great appreciation for many different genres of music. He was an avid reader of history and research in biblical studies. His was most fond of his relationships with those who knew him well often claiming "the beauty of life is in the magnificence of the moment" when spending time with friends and family.
There will be a viewing on Saturday Nov. 9, 2019 from 9-11:00am at St. Luke's Catholic Church 818 Main St. Stroudsburg, Pa. followed by a Mass of Christian burial celebrated at 11:00am by Fr. Carmen Perry at the church.
Burial will take place at the Basilica of Saint Michael the Archangel in Loretto, Pa, at a later date.
The family requests memorial donations be made to the Church of Saint Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360. The Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa. is in charge of the arrangements.
