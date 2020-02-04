|
|
Norma Jacquelyn Woolever
5/17/1935 - 2/2/2020
Norma Jacquelyn Woolever, 84, of Stroud Township, died Sunday evening, February 2, 2020, while under hospice care in her home. She was the wife of Edward Woolever with whom she shared 62 years of marriage.
Born on May 17, 1935 in Phiadelphia, she was a daughter of the late Norman and Margaret (Stuart) Speier and lived in Monroe County since 1953.
She received her degree in elementary education from East Stroudsburg State Teachers College; and worked in food service for the Stroudsburg Area School District until retiring.
Norma was a member of the Friendly Quilters.
In addition to her husband, surviving are four children, Denise Gutshall of Kettering, OH, Daniel Woolever and wife Robin of Arlington, TX, Donna Woolever of Woodbury Heights, NJ and David Woolever of Philadelphia; four grandchildren, Josh, Justin, Trevor and Travis; and a sister, Patricia VanCadsand. She was preceded in death by a sister, Peggy Bozzelli; and her dogs, Buddy, Oliver and Rusty.
Services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Monroe Animal League, 112 N. 8th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020