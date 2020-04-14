|
Norman F. Abendroth
11/10/1925 - 03/29/2020
Norman F. Abendroth, age 94 of White Haven passed away March 29, 2020 at his home. Norman was the loving husband of Eleanor Shafer.
He was born in Philadelphia on November 10, 1925, son of the late Max and Anna (Meyer) Abendroth.
Norman had worked as a wireman for the former ITE Circuit Breaker now Brown Boveri & Cie in Philadelphia for 44 years until retiring in 1986.
He served our country with dedication and courage in the U.S. Army during World War II. He was a member of the American Legion in Philadelphia.
Norman was a member of St. Patrick's Catholic Church in White Haven.
We have been blessed with the presence of Norman in our lives. He will be deeply missed by his loving wife: Eleanor; his stepson Stephen Shafer of White Haven and several nieces.
Norman was preceded in death by his 1st wife: Hazel (Piccoli) Abendroth in 1995 and a brother: Max Abendroth.
Interment will be private and at the convenience of the family at Maple Hill Cemetery in Wilkes Barre.
Memorial donations may be made to: (Monroe Unit) 2158 West Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert in charge of arrangements.
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020