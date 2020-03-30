|
|
Norman George Pirie
8/11/1932 - 3/25/2020
Norman George Pirie, 87, of Hamilton Township, went home to be with our Lord, and his beloved wife Edith on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born on August 11, 1932 in Forty Fort, he was a son of the late Norman M. and May (George) Pirie and lived in Monroe County since 1960.
Norman spent many years as the owner and operator of "Norm's Upholstery" in Delaware Water Gap, PA. Before opening his own business Norman was a school bus driver, volunteer fighter and delivered dairy products door to door. His children love to joke that their father was "the milk man" and the family never wanted for cheese or ice cream! After closing his shop in the late 90s, Norm decided he was too young to officially retire and got a job as the handyman at Mountain Manor Inn and Golf course. Norman was a man who was loved wherever he went; he made friends easily and loved to share stories about his life growing up on the farm. He was a master carpenter, building each of his ten grandchildren rocking horses, toy boxes and doll houses. For Edith and his children he was always making end tables and shelves, and if there was a deck or porch to be added to a house you can bet your last nickel Norm was there to help (and direct). Our family often referred to him as "Storman Norman," not so much in reference to the general but because he took every project by storm and usually left someone in his wake wondering what had just happened. Above all Norm had a big heart, and it overflowed with love for his family and friends. When he wrapped someone up in his giant bear arms, they could not help feeling comforted and loved.
Surviving are six children, Debra L. Huber and husband Tom of Stroudsburg, Dorinda S. Wells and husband Nick of Stroudsburg, Cynthia L. Pirie of Calabash, NC, N. Kenneth Pirie and wife Sharon of York, Mary Ann Freeman and husband Rick of Green Castle and a son, Jim Kashimoto of Taiwan, from his first marriage. Norman, also known as Pop, Papa and "Norman the Great," will also be remembered by his 10 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren.
Due to current health concerns, the memorial service will be held at a later date this summer at Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church. A private cremation was held.
In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances may be made to Christ Hamilton United Lutheran Church, 419 Bossardsville Road, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020