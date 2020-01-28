|
|
Norman H. Griffith Jr.
01/27/2020
Norman H. Griffith Jr., 87, of Saylorsburg, passed away Monday, January 27 in his home. He was the loving husband of the late Caroline E. (Houck) Griffith. They celebrated 53 years of marriage together before her passing in 2006.
Born in Eldred Township, he was the son of the late Norman H. Griffith Sr. and the late Mamie (Greene) Griffith. He was a graduate of Polk Township High School. He was a member of the Brodheadsville Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses.
Norman was a textile cutter for numerous textile mills for most of his life. He also worked for R&R Toy Factory in Pen Argyl earlier in his career. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, and bottle digging. Most of all, he loved spending time with his family. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
He is survived by two sons, Norman H. Griffith III and his wife Debra of East Stroudsburg, Kenneth E. Griffith Sr. and his wife Sharon of Saylorsburg; two daughters, Joy Singer and her husband Joseph of East Stroudsburg, Vickie Hartman and her husband Jeffrey of Easton; a brother, James Mackes and his wife Linda of Kresgeville; a sister, Eileen Rinker and her husband Donald of Vermont; six grandchildren, Crystal Singer, Kenneth E. Griffith Jr. and his wife Brenda, Jason Singer, Ryan Griffith and his wife Brittany, Carissa Roth, Dylan Hartman; a son-in-law, Robert Singer; seven great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his wife and parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Wendy Singer.
A viewing will be held on Friday, January 31 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM and on Saturday, February 1 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will follow on Saturday, February 1 at 11:00 AM with Paul Aurle officiating. Burial will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Luke's Hospice, Developmental Office, 801 Ostrum St., Bethlehem, PA 18015 or to the American Kidney Fund, 6110 Executive Blvd, Rockville, MD 20852
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020