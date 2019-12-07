|
|
Olga Krawec
02/03/1934 - 12/04/2019
Olga Krawec, 84, of Mount Pocono, passed away Wednesday afternoon, December 4, 2019, while under the care of Arcadia Home Hospice Care.
Born February 3, 1934, in Buenos Aires, Argentina, she was a daughter of the late Andres and Anna (Blaha) Parafiniuk. Olga graduated from SD Technical School in Argentina and worked as a seamstress, until moving to the United States in 1961, where she worked as a hospital supervisor. Olga relocated to Mount Pocono in 2000.
She was of the Catholic faith and enjoyed cooking, and going to the casino.
Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, was her husband, Jimmy D. Krawec, on August 10, 1997, her brother, Pedro Parafiniuk, and a grandson, Daniel Krawec Jr.
Surviving her are her sons, Daniel Krawec Sr. of Mount Pocono, and George Krawec and his wife, Diana Cabouli, of Nyack, N.Y., and a grandson, Luke Ramón Krawec of Brooklyn, N.Y.
Services will be private and held at the convenience of the family.
Condolences may be left at the funeral home's website found below.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, Pa. 18344
yanacfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 7 to Dec. 8, 2019