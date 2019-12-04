|
|
Olive May Serfass
12/1/2019
Olive May Serfass passed away peacefully at ManorCare in Easton, PA on December 1, 2019. She was the daughter of the late William S Bogart and Stella Marie Bogart both of Bushkill PA. She was a lifelong resident of Monroe County. She worked in autobody for many years before retiring, after 15 years of service, from Pleasant Valley Manor in Snydersville, PA. She was an amazing woman, who would give the world to anyone if they asked for it. She will be greatly missed by her family, and the many people that she touched over the years.
She is survived by her daughter Sandra Schoch of Harrisburg PA, her son William Serfass of East Stroudsburg PA, her son Robert Serfass of Steelton PA, and a daughter Deborah Jones of Steelton PA, a Sister Freda A Morgan and a brother William Bogart. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Craig A Kunkle, Shanna L Serfass, Cryssy Henry, Matthew Counterman, Adam Counterman, and Jessica Serfass. She is also survived by many great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her son Donald M Serfass, a daughter Wanda Lee Madeline Serfass, and her grandson Collin A Kunkle Jr.
A private farewell service will be held at the discretion of her children.
Lanterman & Allen Funeral Home
27 Washington St., Stroudsburg
dignitymemorial.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019