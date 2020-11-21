Olive "Pete" Stetler

11/15/2020

Olive "Pete" Stetler, 90, passed away peacefully on November 15, 2020 at her home in Stroudsburg surrounded by her family. She was the only child born to Frederick CE Petersen and Olive Paskell Petersen.

Olive and the love of her life, Hank Stetler, were married on April Fool's Day in 1949. They raised three sons together. When their boys were in high school, Olive attended college at East Stroudsburg University and graduated Magna Cum Laude. Upon graduating, she taught fourth grade at Hamilton Elementary School from 1967-1989.

Olive and Hank enjoyed traveling, especially taking cruises, bus trips, touring national parks, and taking trips to Maine to visit their grandchildren. She treasured the friendships they had with those they travelled with, those they met along the way, and all the many friendships they made that lasted a lifetime.

Olive's other favorite trip was her rarely missed weekly trip to see Joyce at the "beauty shop". She was as well-known for her signature perfect blonde hair as she was for her sharp wit, great sense of humor, her thoughtfulness, and her heartfelt friendships.

Olive took great joy from being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She always made sure her family knew she was their biggest cheerleader, ally, and supporter.

Olive is survived by her husband of 72 years, Henry (Hank) Stetler of Stroudsburg, her son Frederick Stetler and partner Marjorie Beam of Bar Harbor, ME, her grandchildren Jesse Stetler of Hancock, ME, Coley Stetler, of Otis, ME, and Megan Snow and husband Robert of Hampden, ME, and her great-granddaughter, Eleanor Olive Snow of Hampden, ME. Olive is also survived by three special women she called her adopted daughters, Teri Dellaria of Delaware Water Gap, Nancy McNamee of Newton, NJ, and Elizabeth Myra of Stroud Township. She is predeceased by her sons James Stetler and Robert Stetler.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Luke's Bethlehem and St. Luke's Hospice and all the home caregivers for helping her through this difficult time. Due to Covid, the family will be holding services in the Spring. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to AWSOM Animal Shelter, PO Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA, 18360.



