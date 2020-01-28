|
|
Oliver Paul Booth
12/17/1933 - 01/26/2020
Oliver Paul Booth, 86, of Cresco, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at home. Born on December 17, 1933 in Shawnee on Delaware, he was a son of the late Oliver Joseph and Celestia (Strunk) Booth and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He worked at Hughes Printing, Skytop Lodge, Daniels Resort and lastly Buck Hill Falls from where he retired in 2009.
Paul's favorite pastime was putting together jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; and was preceded in death by four siblings, Ralph H. Booth, George T. Booth, Grant J. Booth and Lorraine L. Cramer.
Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Sand Hill Cemetery.
Memorial remembrances may be made to Pocono Mountain. Regional E.M.S., 135 Tegawitha Road, Tobyhanna, PA 18466.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020