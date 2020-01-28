Home

POWERED BY

Services
William H. Clark Funeral Home, Inc.
1003 Main Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-9000

Oliver Paul Booth


1933 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Oliver Paul Booth Obituary
Oliver Paul Booth
12/17/1933 - 01/26/2020
Oliver Paul Booth, 86, of Cresco, died Sunday, January 26, 2020, at home. Born on December 17, 1933 in Shawnee on Delaware, he was a son of the late Oliver Joseph and Celestia (Strunk) Booth and was a lifetime resident of Monroe County.
He worked at Hughes Printing, Skytop Lodge, Daniels Resort and lastly Buck Hill Falls from where he retired in 2009.
Paul's favorite pastime was putting together jigsaw puzzles.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins; and was preceded in death by four siblings, Ralph H. Booth, George T. Booth, Grant J. Booth and Lorraine L. Cramer.
Private burial will take place at the convenience of the family at Sand Hill Cemetery.
Memorial remembrances may be made to Pocono Mountain. Regional E.M.S., 135 Tegawitha Road, Tobyhanna, PA 18466.
William H. Clark Funeral Home
1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg
wmhclarkfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 28 to Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Oliver's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -