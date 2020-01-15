|
Orin Robert Elliot
02/01/1959 - 01/12/2020
Orin Robert Elliot, 60, of Tobyhanna, formerly of New York City and New Jersey, passed away Sunday January 12, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Hospital, Allentown.
Born in Georgetown, Guyana, South America on February 1, 1959, he was a son of the late Desmond William Elliot and Ella (Chillcot) Elliot of Chamblee, Georgia. Orin migrated to the Untied States in 1974 and graduated from Abraham Lincoln High School, Brooklyn, New York and began a career in finance working on Wall Street. In the early 2000's he relocated to Tobyhanna and worked in the construction industry refurbishing residential properties.
Orin was of the Christian faith, and enjoyed sports, music, video games, and wood working around the house. He was also a New York Mets baseball fan and a Dallas Cowboy's football fan.
Preceding him in death in addition to his father Desmond William Elliot, was a sister Elva Duke.
Surviving in addition to his mother, Ella Elliot, are his daughter, Cassandra K, Elliot of Modesto, Calf, and son Orin S. Elliot of Pocono Summit; loving and committed companion Anna Dnistran of Pocono Summit; sisters, Carlotta Elliot of Schertz, Texas, and Margaret Knights of Queens, New York, brothers, Colin Elliot of Brandon, Florida, and Leyland Elliot of Hudson, Florida; nieces, nephews, and extended family members, and a special friend, Ginger.
A visitation will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 from 5:00 P.M. until 6:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono.
A celebration of life service will be held on Friday January 17, 2020 at 6:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. Cremation will follow the service.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made.
Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.
35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020