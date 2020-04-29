|
Oscar Henry Jobmann
11/1/1931 - 4/27/2020
Oscar Henry Jobmann, 88, of Mount Pocono, passed away Monday morning April 27, 2020, at his home in Mount Pocono.
Born November 1, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York to Helen and Henry Jobmann, Oscar spent his youth in Narrowsburg, New York with his Aunt Margaret and Uncle Albert, he also spent many summers in Andes New York helping his Uncle Martin on his farm.
Oscar is survived by his beloved wife Marion of 64 years, his 4 children and their spouses, Bruce Jobmann and his wife, Maureen of Meriden, CT, Robert Jobmann and his wife, Laura of Lebanon, NJ, Steven Jobmann and his wife, Elizabeth of Sayreville, NJ and Suzanne Sofia and her husband, Mark of Barnegat, NJ; as well as the proud grandfather of his 7 grandchildren, Ashley and Michael Jobmann, Lauren Jobmann and Vinny and Jodi Sofia. Predeceased by Renee and Randi Sofia. He is also survived by his brother Ronald Jobmann Huntingtown MD and is predeceased by his sister Marie Bennedum.
Oscar proudly served as a gunner's mate in the United States Navy on the USS Albany. Thereafter, he studied Architecture at Pratt Institute. He then worked for a number of prestigious Architectural firms in New York City such as Skidmore Owings & Merrill, Pomeroy, Lebduska & Associates, and Davis Brody & Associates. He and his wife Marion were also the owner /operators of the Country Breadboard Restaurant, now (Bailey's) in Mount Pocono, from 1979 to 1987. Oscar had a wonderful sense of humor and appreciation for life. He loved to tell stories about his time in the Navy and never failed to captivate his family and grandchildren with them as well as others. He truly enjoyed explaining some of the projects and buildings that he worked on. He never failed to have everyone laugh at some of the pranks he and his Navy friends or coworkers would engage in. Oscar was also an avid fly fisherman and loved fishing in the streams of Pennsylvania. In addition, he loved bowling and softball. Along with the full life he led, Oscar was an active member of the Lutheran Church of Our Savior in Mount Pocono PA. He touched so many lives in his lifetime and will be sorely missed by anyone who has had the pleasure to be a part of it.
Due to the COVID-19 health restrictions his pastor Peter A. Richert will conduct a private funeral service on Saturday May 2, 2020. Interment will follow in Prospect Cemetery, Prospect Street, East Stroudsburg. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
