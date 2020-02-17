|
|
Pasquale J. "Pat" Albunio
8/10/1928 - 2/15/2020
Pasquale J. "Pat" Albunio, 91, of East Stroudsburg, died Saturday morning, February 15, 2020, while under hospice care in his home. He was the husband of Rose Ann (Rosso) Albunio with whom he shared 66 years of marriage the day before his death, February 14th. They met in Rosebank, Staten Island at Nedas and it was love at first sight.
Born on August 10, 1928 in Staten Island, NY, he was the last surviving of six children born to the late Giuseppe and Marion (Riccardella) Albunio.
He was a Korean War veteran, having served in the United States Navy on the U.S.S. Columbus CA-74 from 1952-1955; and lived in Monroe County for the past 39 years.
Pasquale retired from the New York City Department of Sanitation in 1981. Prior to working with sanitation, he was employed by Western Electric.
He was a member of The Church of St. Luke in Stroudsburg; Granito-Smith Post #1269 American Legion in Staten Island, NY; I.M.B.A. (Italian Mutual Benefit Association); and St. John's Seniors in Bushkill.
In addition to is wife, surviving are his four children, Joseph Albunio and wife Laurie of Staten Island, NY, Patricia Hilbert and husband Doug of Kunkletown, Rose Ann Skonieczny and husband John of LaGrangeville, NY and David Albunio of Kunkletown; twelve grandchildren; one great-grandchild; many nieces and nephews; and his dearest and oldest childhood friend, Charlie Navarino of Staten Island, NY. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Maria Gould.
During his life he was an avid gardener, family man, and overall jack of all trades. His work ethic was the foundation of who he was as a person. He lived for his family and Sunday sauce with "Pasquale's famous" meatballs. He will be truly missed.
There will be viewing hours on Wednesday, February 19, from 2:00 to 4:00pm and 6:00 to 8:00pm at the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg. Services will be held on Thursday, February 20, at The Church of St. Luke, 818 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with a viewing beginning at 11:00am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00pm(noon) with Rev. Carmen Perry as celebrant. Burial with military honors will follow at Prospect Cemetery in East Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to the National Alzheimer's' Foundation or .
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2020