Patricia A. Braun
2/5/1926 - 9/12/2020
Mrs. Patricia A. Braun, 94, of Adamstown, MD died Saturday, September 12, 2020 at Buckingham's Choice. She was the loving wife of the late Dr. George August Braun, who predeceased her on August 18, 2016. They were married for 64 years at the time of his passing.
Born February 5, 1926 in Philadelphia, she was the daughter of the late John F. and Mary K. (Sweeney) Heilmann.
Pat was a prolific artist, who graduated with a B.A. from DuCret School of Art, and later owned and operated Pocono Pines Workshop and Gallery for many years. She enjoyed all things outdoors; she was an avid downhill skier, barrel racer, sailor, and swimmer. Pat was adventurous: she loved traveling, admiring her flowers, playing practical jokes, going to rock concerts, and spending time with her family and pets. Most of all she enjoyed eating dessert.
She was very charitable, independent, full of spirit and life and was a devout Catholic.
Pat enjoyed many long-lasting friendships and will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her children: Mary and her partner James Duncan; Mark married to Chris Braun; and Janet; (George Jr. deceased 1996.) Her grandchildren and their partners: Peter & Cait, Nicholas & Jaime, Avery, and John & Christine; and three great-grandchildren, Brynn, Teagan, and Nolan Braun.
She was predeceased by her brother, John Heilmann.
Visitation will be held at Stauffer Funeral Home, 1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick, MD on Friday, September 25 at 11 a.m. with a service to begin at noon.
A graveside service will begin at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 26 at Pocono Lake Cemetery in PA.
Expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.staufferfuneralhome.com
.
Stauffer Funeral Home
1621 Opossumtown Pike, Frederick MD staufferfuneralhome.com