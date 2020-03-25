Home

Patricia A. Briscoe

Patricia A. Briscoe Obituary
Patricia A. Briscoe
03/19/2020
Patricia A. Briscoe, 78, of Cresco, died Thursday, March 19, 2020 at home. She was the loving wife of the late William P. Briscoe, Jr.
Born in Manhattan, New York, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Teresa (Romano) Barry.
Patricia worked at the Mountainhome Diner, the food court at the Crossings Premium Outlets in Tannersville, and tended bar at Harrisons "Charlie's Place" in Cresco.
She is survived by her children: William Briscoe and his wife, Debbie of Melbourne, Florida; and Theresa Briscoe of Cresco; brother, Leonard Barry and his wife, Liz of Kentucky; sister, Alice Fitzsimons of Indiantown, Florida; and beloved grandchildren: Hunter Briscoe of Chicago, Illinois; and Ashleigh Briscoe of Melbourne, Florida.
There will be no services at this time; private cremation has been entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
