Patricia A. Gannon
Patricia A. Gannon
09/07/2020
Patricia A. Gannon (nee Feraco), 75, of Pocono Pines, died Monday, September 7, 2020 at St. Luke's Hospital - Monroe in Bartonsville. She was the loving wife of John T. Gannon, with whom she shared 51 years of marriage.
Born in Greenwich, Connecticut, she was a daughter of Anthony and the late Lucy (Roina) Butte and her birth father, Patsy Feraco who predeceased her birth.
Patricia spent 35 years at the Hillsdale United Nursery School in Hillsdale, New Jersey, where she worked as a teacher's aide, before quickly moving to teaching, and later became the Business Director, and ultimately the Education Director. She always enjoyed volunteering, spending time working with the Junior Women's Club and Women's Club of Westwood, New Jersey. Post retirement, she continued to remain involved within the Lake Naomi community serving on the House Committee coordinating numerous events. Patricia was Catholic and attended St. Maximilian Kolbe Parish.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her sons: Matthew Gannon and his wife, Stephanie of Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey; and Jonathan Gannon and his wife, Rachel of Yardley; siblings: Anthony Butte, John Butte and Jeri Gerpe; and beloved grandchildren: Davis, Brady, Abigail, Declan, and Charlotte Gannon.
There will be a viewing from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, September 12 at Bolock Funeral Home, 6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco. The Reverend Father Gregory Loughney will conduct a blessing service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Tobyhanna Conservation Association, 2040 Lakeside Drive, Tobyhanna, Pa 18466.
Private cremation is entrusted to Bolock Funeral Home Crematory.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
