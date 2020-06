Patricia A. Garges6/6/2020Patricia A. "Patty" Garges, 73, of Bucks County & the Poconos, died June 6, 2020 in Life Quest Nursing Center, Quakertown.Born in Scranton, PA she was the daughter of the late Paul F. & Jean (Snyder) Regan.She was an Inspector for various electronic companies in Bucks County.She was a member of the New Foundland Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and the Honesdale Senior Center. She also enjoyed cooking, crafts, and gardening.Patricia is survived by a son James P. Garges of New Britain, and a daughter Jamie L. Ochmanowicz (David) of Quakertown. Two grandchildren Cassidy & David. She was predeceased by a sister Diane Fedak and a brother James Regan.Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. ( www.crstrunk.com ) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call from 6:00-7:00 p.m. (masks are required and yellow phase COVID-19 guidelines will apply).In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association 399 Market St., Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.C. R. Strunk Funeral Home821 W. Broad St. Quakertown