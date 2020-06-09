Patricia A. Garges
6/6/2020
Patricia A. "Patty" Garges, 73, of Bucks County & the Poconos, died June 6, 2020 in Life Quest Nursing Center, Quakertown.
Born in Scranton, PA she was the daughter of the late Paul F. & Jean (Snyder) Regan.
She was an Inspector for various electronic companies in Bucks County.
She was a member of the New Foundland Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary, and the Honesdale Senior Center. She also enjoyed cooking, crafts, and gardening.
Patricia is survived by a son James P. Garges of New Britain, and a daughter Jamie L. Ochmanowicz (David) of Quakertown. Two grandchildren Cassidy & David. She was predeceased by a sister Diane Fedak and a brother James Regan.
Memorial Services will be held on Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 7:00 P.M. in the C. R. Strunk Funeral Home, Inc. (www.crstrunk.com) 821 W. Broad St. Quakertown, PA 18951. Call from 6:00-7:00 p.m. (masks are required and yellow phase COVID-19 guidelines will apply).
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to Alzheimer's Association 399 Market St., Suite 102 Philadelphia, PA 19106.
C. R. Strunk Funeral Home
821 W. Broad St. Quakertown
crstrunk.com
