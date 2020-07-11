Patricia A. Kaszupski10/10/1943 - 07/09/2020Patricia Ann Kaszupski, 76, following a six-year battle with breast cancer, passed away Thursday, July 9, 2020, at home in East Stroudsburg, surrounded by her husband and children.She was born October 10, 1943, in Philadelphia, the daughter of Charles E. and Anna K. (Moessner) Bittenbender.Patricia, known as Patty or Pat by many, graduated from Frankford High School in Philadelphia, Class of 1961. Following graduation, Pat worked for Bell Telephone in Philadelphia. She married Stanley J. Kaszupski in 1968, and started her greatest legacy of raising a family of seven children. They moved to the Poconos from Philadelphia in the summer of 1977. Later Pat pursued a career in elder care as an LPN and worked at Forest Manor Health Care Center in Blairstown, N.J. Pat and Stan celebrated 52 years of marriage in April. Pat was a woman of strong faith, loved flowers and gardening, and loved to paint and crochet. One of her favorite pastimes was spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandson.In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Charles, and is survived by a brother, Carl, and sister, Tina. Surviving in addition to her husband, Stanley, are her seven children, Stanley Kaszupski Jr. of Edmond, Okla., Tricia Ann Leibig and her husband, Steve, of Stroudsburg, Anna Kaszupski and her boyfriend, George Gallagher, of Delaware Water Gap, Pa., Liz Harkins and her husband, Chris, of Levittown, Pa., Mary Kaszupski and her fiancé, Justin Clarke, of Voorhees, N.J., Joe Kaszupski of East Stroudsburg, and Sarah Kaszupski and her boyfriend, Ryan Kresge, of Kunkletown, Pa.; six grandchildren, Zachary, Xavier, Magnus, Nicolina, Ellianna, and Johnny; and one great-grandson, Sebastian.A celebration of life will be held Friday July 17, 2020, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, with the visitation at 3 p.m. followed by a service of remembrance at 5 p.m. A private burial and scattering of ashes will take place at a later date. Due to current COVID health concerns, friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation in Patricia's name to Fox Chase Cancer Center, 333 Cottman Ave., Philadelphia, PA 19111.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360