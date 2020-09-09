1/
Patricia A. Murray
1945 - 2020
3/9/1945 - 3/28/2020
Patricia A. Murray, 75, of Mountainhome, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020. She was the loving wife of John D. Murray, with whom she shared 55 years of marriage.
She was born in New Haven, CT on March 9, 1945, to the late Walter and Helen (Meizies) Barzydlo.
Patricia worked at her father's restaurant in New Haven until she and John moved their children to the Poconos. She worked as Emil Wagner's secretary for many years at Mount Airy Lodge. She had very fond memories of her time there with many co-workers that became friends.
Patricia loved spending time with her family, crafting, shopping, cooking, and flowers. She took great pride in painting beautiful furniture, knitting baby sweaters for all of her grandchildren and great grandchildren, and decorating her home for every holiday.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Lisa McAdam and her husband, Timothy of Mildred; Lori McMaster and her husband, Richard of Scotrun; John "Jay" Murray and his significant other, Lisa of Windsor, SC; Linda Carey and her husband, Daniel of Mountainhome; Michelle Dewitsky and her husband, Mark of Windsor, SC; and Walter Murray and his significant other, Linda of Pocono Summit; 16 grandchildren; and 9 great-grandchildren, with two more due this summer. In addition to her parents, Patricia was preceded in death by her brother, Walter P. Barzydlo.
Pastor Bob Amundsen will conduct a graveside service at 11 a.m. Saturday, September 19 at Keokee Chapel Cemetery, Paradise Valley.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Shriner's Hospitals for Children by mailing a check to 2900 Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607 or by visiting lovetotherescue.org.
Bolock Funeral Home
6148 Paradise Valley Road, Cresco
bolockfuneralhome.com



Published in Pocono Record from Sep. 9 to Sep. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Bolock Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. - Cresco
6148 Paradise Valley Road
Cresco, PA 18326
(570) 839-3535
