1/
Patricia A. (Reade) Price
1946 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia A. (Reade) Price
08/25/1946 - 11/3/2020
Of Ross Twp., formerly of Cresco on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born August 25, 1946 in Easton, PA, daughter of the late Earl and Catherine Reade. Wife of the late John W. Price, Jr. Loving mother of John W. Price III (Janet), Catherine N. Hoffmann (Kevin), and Andrew P. Price (Natashja Szortyka); sister of Margaret Mohn, Kathleen Keen, and Jane Woehrle. Proud grandmother of Kate and Madeleine Hoffmann, Aleksandr and Theodore Price-Szortyka and James Houle. Interment service at McComas Chapel Cemetery, Monday 12 Noon. Memorial contributions to American Cancer Society. Arrangements by Devlin Funeral Home, Inc.
Devlin Funeral Home, Inc.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved