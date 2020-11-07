Patricia A. (Reade) Price
08/25/1946 - 11/3/2020
Of Ross Twp., formerly of Cresco on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. Born August 25, 1946 in Easton, PA, daughter of the late Earl and Catherine Reade. Wife of the late John W. Price, Jr. Loving mother of John W. Price III (Janet), Catherine N. Hoffmann (Kevin), and Andrew P. Price (Natashja Szortyka); sister of Margaret Mohn, Kathleen Keen, and Jane Woehrle. Proud grandmother of Kate and Madeleine Hoffmann, Aleksandr and Theodore Price-Szortyka and James Houle. Interment service at McComas Chapel Cemetery, Monday 12 Noon. Memorial contributions to American Cancer Society
. Arrangements by Devlin Funeral Home, Inc.
