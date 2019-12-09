|
Patricia Ann Cramer
11/22/1937 - 12/7/2019
Patricia Ann Cramer, 82, of Easton, passed away Saturday, December 7, 2019, at Old Orchard Manor Care in Easton. She was the wife of Leonard J. Cramer. They celebrated 59 years of marriage, August 27, 1960.
Born in East Stroudsburg, November 22, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Harry F. and Agnes T. (Lynn) Mutchler.
She was a 1956 graduate of East Stroudsburg High School. Prior to retiring, she was employed by Acme Markets in the meat packing department.
Patricia was a member of St. Elizabeth's Church in Pen Argyl and prior to that St. Matthew's Church in East Stroudsburg.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by two sons, John A. Cramer and wife Maureen of Bangor and James S. Cramer of East Stroudsburg and four daughters, Maria J. Kukla and husband Mark Kukla of Wind Gap, Agnes T. Clark and husband Jeffrey of Bangor, Helena R. Yurescko and husband Joseph of Pen Argyl and Rosemary I. Hopkins of Summerville, SC, sixteen grandchildren, five great grandchildren, and a sister, Rosalyn Cramer and her husband Frederick of Caldwell, NJ.
She was preceded in death by four brothers, Raymond Mutchler, Donald Mutchler, Richard Mutchler and Frederick Mutchler.
Mom Mom was loved by everyone who knew her, especially her grandchildren, and will never be forgotten.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at 11 AM at St. Elizabeth's Catholic Church, 300 W. Babbitt Avenue, Pen Argyl. There will be a viewing beginning at 10 AM until 10:45 AM Tuesday at the church. Interment will be in St. Elizabeth's Cemetery, Pen Argyl. The Ruggiero Funeral Home, LLC, www.ruggierofuneralhome.com, Pen Argyl is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donation may be offered in Patricia's name to either , Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, , 399 Market Street, #102, Philadelphia, PA 19106 or American Diabetes Association, www.diabetes.org, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 22202.
Ruggiero Funeral Home
126 E Pennsylvania Ave, Pen Argyl
ruggierofuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019