1/
Patricia Ann Glover
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Patricia Ann Glover
11/24/2020
Patricia Ann Glover, 60, of Tobyhanna passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Queens, NY she was the daughter of the late Louis and Fannie (Bridges) Glover.
Patricia was of the Christian faith. She worked most of her life as a nursing assistant in the Veterans Hospital-Bronx, NY. Patricia had resided in Tobyhanna for the past 20 years, and prior to that in the Bronx.
Patricia is survived by her daughter; Sherice Glover of Tobyhanna, brother; Louis Glover of Bronx, NY, and sister; Lisa Glover of Tobyhanna.
Cremation services will be private. The Joseph J Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements. www.pulafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Nov. 24 to Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Joseph J Pula Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved