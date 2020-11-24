Patricia Ann Glover
Patricia Ann Glover, 60, of Tobyhanna passed away Tuesday, November 24, 2020. Born in Queens, NY she was the daughter of the late Louis and Fannie (Bridges) Glover.
Patricia was of the Christian faith. She worked most of her life as a nursing assistant in the Veterans Hospital-Bronx, NY. Patricia had resided in Tobyhanna for the past 20 years, and prior to that in the Bronx.
Patricia is survived by her daughter; Sherice Glover of Tobyhanna, brother; Louis Glover of Bronx, NY, and sister; Lisa Glover of Tobyhanna.
Cremation services will be private. The Joseph J Pula Funeral Home, Inc. 23 N 9th Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 is assisting the family with arrangements. www.pulafuneralhome.com