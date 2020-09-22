Patricia Ann Weber09/20/2020Patricia Ann Weber, 77, of Brodheadsville, passed away Sunday, September 20 in her home.She was the loving wife of the late Paul Weber. They celebrated 23 years or marriage together before his passing in 1999.Born in Allentown, she was the daughter of the late Thomas F. Day and the late Stephanie Ann (Sedlacek) Day.Patricia was the owner/operator of Day Weber Office Supply in Brodheadsville for fifteen years. She also worked as a bank administrator and a real estate agent for a few years. She was a very proud owner of Save A Dog Dog Rescue, which she ran for over twenty years.She is survived by two sons, both who are veterans, Thomas Day of Florida, Timothy Day and his wife Lisa of Jonas; four grandchildren, Ashley, Rachel, Elizabeth, Aaren; and two great grandchildren, Cameron and Leonitus. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death a sister, Sally Lambert.Memorial services will be scheduled on a later date at the convenience of the family. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory.Kresge Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville