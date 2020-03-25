|
Patricia Ierovante
03/25/2020
Patricia Ierovante, 62, of Mount Pocono, died Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at home, surrounded by Family. She was the loving wife of Nicholas Ierovante Sr., with whom she shared 37 years of marriage.
Born in Bronx, New York, she was a daughter of Patricia (Greene) Killian of Poughkeepsie, New York and the late Henry Killian.
Patricia formerly worked as a travel agent and tended bar at Burke's Tavern in Mount Pocono and Cherry Valley Golf Course in Cherry Valley.
In addition to her husband, and mother, she is survived by her children: Nicholas Ierovante Jr. and his wife, Michelle of Pocono Summit; Joseph Ierovante and his companion, Kate of Pocono Summit; and Ben Ierovante and his fiancée, Shannan of Mountainhome; brother, James Killian of Poughkeepsie, New York; sisters: Christine Dunham and her husband, David of Pocono Pines; Mary Lou Killian of Poughkeepsie, New York; and Ginger Milbury and her husband, Mike of Needham, Massachusetts; along with several nieces and nephews.
There will be a private Mass of Christian Burial, with interment to follow at St. Paul's Cemetery in Swiftwater.
