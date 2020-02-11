|
|
Patricia Inez Behner-Wilson
2/10/2020
Patricia Inez Behner-Wilson, 65, of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Feb. 10, 2020. Born in Trenton, New Jersey, she was the daughter of Jean Marie Behner. Patty was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg area and she was employed as a cashier at the Shoprite Super Market in Stroudsburg for many years.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Katey L. Fetherman and her husband Richard Beasley of Stroudsburg, Pa. and Amanda Winters and her fiancé Jeremy Carlos of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and a son William G.A. Fetherman Jr. and his companion Buffy Transue of Orlando, Fl., 10 grandchildren: Amanda Cook and her fiancé
Victor Sangiovanni, Alexia, Elliana, Gabriel, Peter, Kaylee, Cameron, Casey Jacob and Andrew and 4 great grandchildren: Luis, Skylr, Isaiah, and Arianna and her very best friend Barbara Kresge.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00pm on Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.18360
Memorial donations can be made to the funeral home for the family.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020