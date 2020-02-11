|
Patricia Izez Behner-Wilson
2/10/2020
Patricia Izez Behner-Wilson, 65, of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Feb. 10, 2020. Born in Trenton, New Jersey he was the son of Jean Marie Behner. Pat was a lifelong resident of the Stroudsburg area and she was employed as a cashier at the Shoprite Super Market in Stroudsburg for many years.
She is survived by 2 daughters: Katey L. Fetherman and her husband Richard Beasley of Stroudsburg, Pa. and Amanda Winters and her fiancé Jeremy Carlos of E. Stroudsburg, Pa. and a son William G.A. Fetherman Jr. of Orlando, Fl., 9 grandchildren: Amanda Cook and her fiancé
Victor Sangiovanni, Alexia, Elliance, Gabriel, Peter, Kaylee, Cameron, Casey and Jacob and 4 great grandchildren: Luis, Skyr, Isaiah, and Arianna.
The family will receive friends from 2-4:00pm on Sunday February 16, 2020 at the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg, Pa.18360
Memorial donations can be made to the funeral home for the family.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th.St.Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Feb. 11 to Feb. 12, 2020