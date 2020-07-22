Patricia Jackson-Lockhart12/21/1946 - 07/18/2020Patricia Ann "Pat" Jackson-Lockhart, 73, of Tobyhanna, passed away early Saturday morning July 18, 2020, at Lehigh Valley Hospital Pocono, East Stroudsburg.Born in Brooklyn, New York, on December 21, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Walter and Erin (Taylor) Sessoms. Pat graduated from Eli Whitney High School, Brooklyn, New York, and continued her education, earning a radiology degree. Pat was employed as a X ray Technician first at Kings County Hospital, Brooklyn and retired from The Hip Center in Brooklyn.Pat was an active member of Shawnee Tabernacle Church, Tobyhanna, The Pennsylvania Chapter of the Eastern Star. While living in Brooklyn, Pat was an active member of Brown Memorial Church in Brooklyn. She also served as a board member at A Pocono Country Place, Tobyhanna. Pat loved to travel and share her travel stories with her family and friends.Surviving is her husband of 32 years, David Lockhart, Tobyhanna; son, Jarid Polite and his partner, Chris Kennedy of Toronto, Ontario; daughter, Shawana Jackson-Hill and her husband, Ocie Hill of Orlando, Florida; stepchildren, David Lockhart of Chesapeake, Virginia, Desiree Logan, Chesapeake, Virginia, Daveena Boyette, also of Chesapeake, Virginia, Demetrius Lockhart, of Virginia, David R. Lockhart of Georgia, and Daisha Jones of Orange Park, Florida; sister, Gail Jones of Tobyhanna; 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.A public viewing will be held on Sunday July 26, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. until 5:00 P.M. in the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono. Due to COVID-19 restrictions there will be no public seating during the visitation and masks are required. Friends are asked to pay their respects and make there way to the parking area. A memorial service will be held at 5:00 P.M. in the funeral home.Interment will be held on Monday June 27, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. in Pine Grove Cemetery, Pine Grove Road, South Sterling.Arrangements have been entrusted to the Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc. 35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono, where online condolences can be made.Yanac Funeral & Cremation Service, Inc.35 Sterling Road, Mount Pocono