Patricia Peeke
01/10/1967 - 05/26/2020
With heavy hearts, Lachlan M. Peeke and Charles D. Peeke announce the sudden passing of their mother, Patricia L. (Belcher) Peeke, Ph.D. the week of May 25th in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Pat grew up in Bridgewater, NJ. She attended Muhlenburg College and Lehigh University, majoring in psychology. After marrying Lachlan G. Peeke in 1992, she obtained her Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from Michigan State University. The couple then moved back to East Stroudsburg, PA to raise their two sons. She worked in the Pocono Mountain School District until moving to the Charlotte area in 2016 to be closer to her parents, Sandy Belcher, her late father Ed, and sister Laura Belcher (Melinda, her younger sister lives in Denver, with her wife Deborah). The hospitality of the Queen City suited her and was pleased to have found a position where she was able to share her extraordinary talents with families and children on the autism spectrum at ABS.
As a child and throughout her college years, Pat was an athlete which instilled in her a competitive spirit and a life-long commitment to fitness. As an adult she was an avid cyclist, skier, runner, and rower. She had an eager adventurous spirit, an infectious laughter, and sense of humor which served as a calling card to those who knew her. She loved diners and black coffee, she was artistic and witty. She was simple and no nonsense, yet meticulous and driven. She cared deeply for everyone she met and offered her compassionate heart in volunteer activities with hospitals, hospice, and local Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Pat was a giver. Known to so many as a coach, a counselor, a colleague, a friend, a sister, a daughter; greatest of all, a Mom, to Lach and Charlie. She was to them a teacher, a tender hugger, a Lego master, a partner in crime and master prankster. She loved them deeply and completely and burst with pride with what they have accomplished in their lives.
For all these things, Pat is already, and always will be, missed.
Any memorial gifts can be offer in her name to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region. 3815 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28211.
For online condolences, please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com.
Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service
1111 East Blvd, Charlotte NC, 28203
www.hankinsandwhittington.com
01/10/1967 - 05/26/2020
With heavy hearts, Lachlan M. Peeke and Charles D. Peeke announce the sudden passing of their mother, Patricia L. (Belcher) Peeke, Ph.D. the week of May 25th in Fort Mill, South Carolina.
Pat grew up in Bridgewater, NJ. She attended Muhlenburg College and Lehigh University, majoring in psychology. After marrying Lachlan G. Peeke in 1992, she obtained her Ph.D. in Counseling Psychology from Michigan State University. The couple then moved back to East Stroudsburg, PA to raise their two sons. She worked in the Pocono Mountain School District until moving to the Charlotte area in 2016 to be closer to her parents, Sandy Belcher, her late father Ed, and sister Laura Belcher (Melinda, her younger sister lives in Denver, with her wife Deborah). The hospitality of the Queen City suited her and was pleased to have found a position where she was able to share her extraordinary talents with families and children on the autism spectrum at ABS.
As a child and throughout her college years, Pat was an athlete which instilled in her a competitive spirit and a life-long commitment to fitness. As an adult she was an avid cyclist, skier, runner, and rower. She had an eager adventurous spirit, an infectious laughter, and sense of humor which served as a calling card to those who knew her. She loved diners and black coffee, she was artistic and witty. She was simple and no nonsense, yet meticulous and driven. She cared deeply for everyone she met and offered her compassionate heart in volunteer activities with hospitals, hospice, and local Habitat for Humanity affiliates. Pat was a giver. Known to so many as a coach, a counselor, a colleague, a friend, a sister, a daughter; greatest of all, a Mom, to Lach and Charlie. She was to them a teacher, a tender hugger, a Lego master, a partner in crime and master prankster. She loved them deeply and completely and burst with pride with what they have accomplished in their lives.
For all these things, Pat is already, and always will be, missed.
Any memorial gifts can be offer in her name to Habitat for Humanity of the Charlotte Region. 3815 Latrobe Drive, Charlotte, North Carolina 28211.
For online condolences, please visit www.hankinsandwhittington.com.
Hankins and Whittington Funeral Service
1111 East Blvd, Charlotte NC, 28203
www.hankinsandwhittington.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 10 to Jun. 11, 2020.