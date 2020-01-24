Home

Thomas Funeral and Cremation Services - Stroudsburg
401 N Fifth Street
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-2999
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
10:30 AM
All Saint's Episcopal Church
9601 Frankford Ave
Phila, PA
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
11:00 AM
All Saint's Episcopal Church
9601 Frankford Ave
Phila, PA
View Map

Patricia Rosemergy

Patricia Rosemergy Obituary
Patricia Rosemergy
1/19/2020
Patricia Rosemergy (formerly Kulkosky) age 84, passed on Sunday January 19th at Gardens at the Stroud Nursing Home in East Stroudsburg, PA after a long illness.
Patsy, as her friends called her, earned a Bachelor's degree in Education and worked previously at the Monroe County Courthouse. Patsy was an avid reader of books, loved going to flea markets, playing bingo and especially enjoyed trips to Atlantic City during her residence in Philadelphia. She is survived by her son, Joseph Kulkosky, her brother, Ronald Zeiner and his family members. Her mother, Mildred (Miller) Zeiner passed several years ago in an automobile accident. A memorial service will be held in Patricia's honor at All Saint's Episcopal Church, 9601 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia PA on Saturday, February 1st , visitation at 10:30am, service at 11 am.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 24 to Jan. 25, 2020
