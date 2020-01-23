|
Patricia "Patty" Strunk
02/12/1956 - 01/19/2020
Patricia "Patty" Strunk passed away peacefully in her sleep at home in the early morning of Sunday January 19, 2020. The Daughter of late Richard and Althea (Lee) Lyon. Born February 12, 1956, in East Stroudsburg, PA, Patty loved spending time with her family including her Grand puppy, Roxy and Grand Cat, Garfield and mostly her cat Lilly. Patty enjoyed gardening and other outdoor activities. She cherished her children more than anything.
Patty is survived by her son William R. Strunk Jr.; Daughter Rebecca Strunk; Sister Susan VanGorder; Sister Mary Ann and husband Alan Dutter; Brother Jim and wife Robyn Weiss; Brother John and wife Linda Weiss; of Stroudsburg, Sister Brenda and husband Howard Hunter of Saylorsburg, Sister Lori Umphery of Arizona; and many nieces and nephews. She preceded in death by her parents, and brother David Weiss.
Service will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the Salvation Army Church 226 Washington St. East, Stroudsburg, PA 18301. In Lieu of flowers the family request that memorial remembrance may be made to Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home to help defray expenses23 N 9th St. Stroudsburg, Pa 18360.
