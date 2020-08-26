1/1
Patricia Taylor
08/30/1933 - 08/18/2020
Patricia Taylor, longtime former resident of Marshall's Creek, has passed away in Champions Gate, FL. She was 86.
Patricia worked as a nurses aide, and also at J.T. Lambert school where she loved being the " Lunch Lady" She was a member of St Mathews Church.
Patricia will be remembered for her kind heart and wonderful ability to laugh at herself. She was sweet and spunky, and enjoyed telling everyone what do do and where to go. Most of all, she loved spending time with family and friends or anything that included ice cream and cake. Her love of sweets was legendary.
She was preceded in death by her dearly missed husband, Del, and her much loved sons, Tim and Christopher. Also, her siblings, Mary, Joey, Franny, Barbra and Jerry.
She is survived by and will be forever missed by her daughter, Cynthia Taylor and her partner Ron, of Kissimmee, Florida, and her granddaughters, Courtney McIntyre and Macie Taylor.
Funeral services to be private due to Covid- 19.

Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2020.
