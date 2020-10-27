1/
Patrick J. Frable
Patrick J. Frable
10/26/2020
Patrick J. Frable, 55, of Kunkletown, passed away Monday, October 26 at home.
Born in Palmerton, he was the loving son of Larry J. Frable and Brenda L. (Wetzle) Frable.
Patrick worked at Cherry's Sunset Diner for seventeen years. He also worked for Lang Landscaping in Palmerton and Brookmont Healthcare Center in Effort. He was an exceptionally devoted and hard worker, and was equally dedicated to taking care of his mother and father. He would frequently work double shifts, but would always find time to check in on his parents at the end of the day. Most of all, he was a loving and caring son, brother, uncle, and nephew. He will be deeply missed by all of his friends and family.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Jeffrey S. Frable and his wife Patti of Effort; a sister, Lisa Eberhart of Brodheadsville; three nieces, Heather Tolbert, Caitlyn Eberhart, Cheyenne Eberhart; a nephew, Cord Eberhart; three uncles, Vernon Frable, Luther Frable, Gerald Frable; and an aunt, Wanda Buck. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Floyd Frantz, Catherine Lopresto, Hazel Frable and Ernest Frable.
A visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 3 from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Memorial services will follow at 6:00 PM. Cremation will take place in H.G. Smith Crematory, Stroudsburg.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Brookmont Healthcare Center, P.O. Box 50 Effort, PA 18330.
Published in Pocono Record from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
