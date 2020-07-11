Patrick P. Marttine
08/16/1934 - 07/07/2020
Patrick P. Marttine, 85, of Bushkill, Pa., formerly of Oak Ridge, N.J., Jefferson Township, and Palisades Park, N.J., passed peacefully at home Tuesday, July 7, 2020, with his wife and three daughters by his side.
Born August 16, 1934, in Englewood, NJ., to the late Angelina (Jose) and Paul Marttine.
Pat proudly served his country in the U.S. Army in the Military Police during the Korean War from 1953 to 1955.
He married Rosemarie Cuviello in 1954, and raised their family in North Bergen, N.J., until 1963 when they moved to Oak Ridge, N.J. They moved again in 1983 to Bushkill, Pa.
For many years, Pat worked and retired in 1996 from the East Stroudsburg Pennsylvania School District as a school bus driver and also worked in flea markets and as a salesman and a banquet bartender.
He was a member of the Knights of Columbus Joseph Lamb Council #5510 at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church in Oak Ridge, NJ., organized many clam bakes and was an umpire for the Milton Recreation (Jefferson Township) Girl's Softball leagues.
Pat was fondly known by his friends as "Pizza Pat" and 'Scrotz", and was a friend of Bill W. for 45 years.
He will best be remembered by his family and friends as being a jokester and always telling corny and silly jokes that never got old.
Some of his favorite lines were: "Once you get old there's no more peer pressure," "The first 100 years are the toughest," and "Live each day like it is your last and one day you'll be right."
Pat was preceded in death by his siblings, Victoria Kochis in 2001, Carmela VanHouten in 2012, and Nicholas Marttine in 2002; his grandson, Edwin J. Weber IV in 2014, and his son-in-law, Matthew E. Collins in 2016.
He is survived by his beloved wife, Rosemarie; his loving children, Patricia Marttine-Jones of Vernon, N.J,, Denise Marttine Collins of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Janice Marttine of Bushkill, Pa.; his cherished grandsons, Jason Giles of Owego, N.Y., Patrick Komoroski of Bushkill, Pa., Douglas Komoroski of West Milford, N.J.; his adored granddaughters, Amanda Katona of Sussex, N.J., Natalie Drasheff and her husband, Jeffrey, of Butler, N.J., Michelle Marra of Little Egg Harbor, N.J., and Nicole Marra of Wenatchee, Wash.; his loving great grandchildren, Sean Giles, Markus Hughes, Isaiah Conklin, Dominik Drasheff, Leon Drasheff, and Ariana Rose Drasheff; his dear Goddaughter, Barbara (Marttine) Cappuccio of Ringwood, N.J.m and his dear Godsons, Steven Kochis of Edgewater, N.J., and Jeffrey Castaldo of Shrub Oak, N.Y.; and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive visitors from 1 to 5 today, Sunday, July 12, at the Stickle-Soltesz Funeral Home, 187 La Rue Road, Newfoundland, NJ 07435 (for GPS use 1 Post Place).
Mass of Christian Burial will take place at 10 a.m. Monday, July 13, at St. Thomas the Apostle RC Church, 5635 Berkshire Valley Road, Oak Ridge, NJ 07438.
Immediately following the Mass he will be interred in St. Thomas the Apostle Cemetery, adjacent to the church.
Memorial donations may be made to Alzheimer's Association
of America, 322 8th Ave. 16th Floor, New York City, NY 10001.
