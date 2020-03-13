|
|
Paul F. "Pete" Miller
12/21/1948 - 3/12/2020
Paul F. "Pete" Miller, 71, of East Stroudsburg passed away on Thursday March 12, 2020 at the Lehigh Valley Health A System Hospice House.
Born December 21, 1948, in East Stroudsburg, the son of the late Donald P. "Dick" and Betty Mae (Phillips) Miller. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Vicki Sue Miller, daughter, Alexis Mae Miller, and niece, Angela Mistkowski.
He is survived by his children: Natalie Kish of Stroudsburg, Vanessa Miller and her husband, Chris Pappas of Boca Raton, Florida, Danielle Miller and her husband Raj Singh of Austin Texas and Donald-Paul Miller of East Stroudsburg. In addition he is also survived by his sisters, Donna Lee, Terri Miller Recker, Tami Millard and Audrey Barr, along with many nieces and nephews. He loved being Poppy to his grandchildren: Maddox, Charlotte, Wyatt, Waylon, Leo and Thea. He was a life-long resident of Monroe County and graduate of East Stroudsburg High school. Paul spent his life using his hands and his creativity to make the world more beautiful. He was a remarkable builder and landscaper and loved plants. He could turn any yard into a beautiful oasis. He is a veteran of the United States Army where he was an All American undefeated champion in both Free-Style and Greco-Roman wrestling. Wrestling was a love he could not quit. Much of his life was dedicated to the sport, and he is in the East Stroudsburg High School Hall of Fame for his achievements. He attended Hiram Scott College in Scottsbluff, Nebraska on a wrestling scholarship. Pete enjoyed a cold Budweiser on a hot day. He loved a good time with good people. He will be remembered for his excellent dancing skills, generosity, and short, spikey hair.
Memorial funeral services will be held on Monday, March 16, 2020 at 11:00am at the Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home, 401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg with Celebrant Lois Heckman officiating
There will be a visitation Monday from 10:00am until the time of the memorial at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, take a walk outside and notice the beauty around you, then come home and sip a nice cold Budweiser.
Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home
401 North 5th Street, Stroudsburg
bensing-thomasfuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020