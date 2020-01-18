|
|
Paul T. Williams
01/16/2020
Paul T. Williams, Canadensis, died Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Geisinger Community Medical Center. His wife was the former Audrey Olsommer, the couple had been married 60 years.
Born in Skytop, son of the late Wilton Roy Williams and Laura Bender Williams, he was a graduate of Barrett Township High School. He was a member of the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church where he was on the Administration Board, Board Trustee, Parish Staff, and a Lay Leader. Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Skytop Lodge for more than 40 years.
Paul was a member of Pocono Lodge 780 Cresco, Keystone Consistory, and Newfoundland Tobyhanna Lions Club. He was a member of several local bands.
He was an avid outdoorsman enjoying hunting, fishing, and golf.
He also is survived by his sons, Paul T. Williams Jr. and wife, Lorraine; David A. Williams and wife, Donna; daughter, Catherine Williams Knecht and husband, Ralph; brother, Ralph Williams and wife, Betty; sister-in-law, Patricia Williams; and grandson, nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by a brother, Wilton "Roy" Williams
The funeral will be at noon Tuesday, in the Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, where friends may call from 10 a,.m. until the time of the service. Interment will be in Moravian Cemetery, Newfoundland
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hemlock Grove United Methodist Church, 491 Roemerville Road, Greentown, PA 18426.
Frey-Fetsock Funeral Home Inc.
Village of LaAnna, S. Sterling, PA 18460
Published in Pocono Record from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020