Paul W. Snyder Jr.
03/03/1932 - 07/28/2020
Paul W. Snyder Jr., 88, passed away on Tuesday, July 28, 2020. He was born 3/03/1932 in Barre, MA.
Paul graduated from Worcester Polytechnic Institute with degree in Chemical Engineering in 1953.
Worked for Mobil Oil his entire career. Married Anna May Mollet in 1954. They lived in Pitman, NJ, and at various work locations in the United States, Japan, and Saudi Arabia. Avid fly fisherman, hiker, canoeist, community volunteer. Enjoyed keeping up with latest oil and gas industry technology. He and his wife retired to the Pocono Mountains, enjoying outdoor activities for 22 years before becoming residents at Country Meadows retirement communities. Was member of: American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Bucks County Mobil Annuitants, The Nature Conservancy, Trout Unlimited, Tobyhanna Creek/Tunkhannock Creek Watershed Association, and Pocono Heritage Land Trust. Was board member of: Monroe County Meals on Wheels Board, and Monroe County Open Space Advisory Board.
Surviving are his three children, six grandchildren, brother Max of Florida, and five nieces and nephews.
Cremation arranged by Lanterman and Allen, East Stroudsburg, PA. Family interment service at Eco-Eternity Forest, Pocono Plateau, Cresco, PA, will be arranged when it is safer to gather together.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in honor of Paul to Monroe County (Pennsylvania) Meals on Wheels or The Nature Conservancy.
