1/
Paula Gibson
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Gibson
07/28/1960 - 08/10/2020
Paula Gibson age 60 of Saylorsburg passed away Monday, August 10th at her home.
Paula was born in Winchester, MA on July 28, 1960 the daughter of Paul Baker Koger and Joan Gayle (Roth) Koger.
She was the loving wife of Scott Gibson for 35 years.
Paula had worked as an office manager for Madison Brokerage in Morristown, NJ for over 35 years.
In addition to her loving husband Scott, she is survived by a sister : Freya Koger of Palmerton, Pa., two brothers Warren Koger of Saylorsburg and George John Regas .
No services are scheduled at this time. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
Route 209, Gilbert
gowerfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Aug. 11 to Aug. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc
1426 Route 209
Gilbert, PA 18331
(610) 681-4848
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gower Funeral Home & Crematory Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved