Paula Gibson07/28/1960 - 08/10/2020Paula Gibson age 60 of Saylorsburg passed away Monday, August 10th at her home.Paula was born in Winchester, MA on July 28, 1960 the daughter of Paul Baker Koger and Joan Gayle (Roth) Koger.She was the loving wife of Scott Gibson for 35 years.Paula had worked as an office manager for Madison Brokerage in Morristown, NJ for over 35 years.In addition to her loving husband Scott, she is survived by a sister : Freya Koger of Palmerton, Pa., two brothers Warren Koger of Saylorsburg and George John Regas .No services are scheduled at this time. Interment is private and at the convenience of the family.Gower Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Route 209, Gilbert, PA is in charge of arrangements.