Paula R. Coughlin
07/23/1940 - 06/30/2020
Paula Coughlin, 79, passed away on June 30, 2020 in Harrisburg, PA. She was born July 23, 1940 to Alice Jenny Werner and Johann Rieder. Her husband, Joseph P. Coughlin, predeceased her in 1996. She is survived by two sons, Eric Joseph Coughlin of PA and Kenneth John Coughlin of Palmyra, PA; daughter in law, Rachael; granddaughters, Abigail and Morgan; brother John Rieder of Birchrunville, PA and several cousins, nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Robert and Richard Rieder.
Mrs. Coughlin was born in Paterson, NJ and lived in Saddle Brook, NJ for many years. She was a Pike County resident since 1973, living first in Shohola for over 25 years and then in Milford from 1999-2017, most recently residing in Hershey, PA.
Mrs. Coughlin graduated from Montclair State University in 1963 with a B.A. in Business Education. She was coordinator of Business Education at Emerson Junior-Senior High School in NJ for several years. She developed the clerical program at the Head Injury Technical School in Milford, PA. Most recently she was an administrative assistant to Richard L. Snyder at Snyder Hill Farm for 20 years. She was also secretary to the Dingman Township Board of Supervisors and Zoning Hearing Board.
She was parishioner at Good Shepherd and St. John the Evangelist Church in Milford for many years, serving as parish secretary for 13 years, a church-school teacher, vestry person, and senior warden on numerous committees. She was an active member in developing and maintaining the acolyte program and served in the altar guild for many years.
Paula was skilled at quilting, needlework, and knitting great hats, scarves and mittens. Many benefitted from her talents.
Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd and St. John the Evangelist Church, 110 W. Catharine St., Milford, PA 18337 or to the charity of one's choice
.
A memorial service is planned for a later date. Please feel free to email Kenneth Coughlin for service details at kenspringbrook@gmail.com
Stroyan Funeral Home
405 West Harford St., Milford stroyanfuneralhome.com