Pauline R. Seaman

05/19/1939 - 07/01/2020

How do we define a HERO?

It has become very clear to our family as we announce the passing of our beloved Momma Polly, Paulini, Grammi, Gam Gam aka "The Grambler".

A person admired

for COURAGE:

Pauline succumbed after courageously fighting for 91 days in the hospital. She wanted to live. She fought incredibly hard. She was and is the example to all around her to never give up. Her favorite exclamation was, "Go for the Gold!". Or as Ali would say, "Go for the Goal?!".

You see, that was her spirit. She loved intensely and deeply. She protected and supported those whom she cared for with passion. If you ever needed ANYTHING, ANYTHING AT ALL, she was your girl!

Pauline worked for New York and Bell Telephone as an operator beginning in 1957.

She was also a phenomenal Daughter, Sister, Friend, Wife, Mom and Grammi.

Pauline is predeceased by her parents, Lucille and Frederick, sisters Wanda and Linda, brothers, Mike and Chick and the love of her life William. The love she shared with her husband Bill (Luv) for over 50 years was exceptional!

She is survived by her children, Art and Marti, three grandchildren, four fantastic brothers and their loving families: Bobby, Harry, Hank and Cokie. Wonderful In-Laws, Barbara and Bob and their amazing families. And an incredibly supportive group of nieces, nephews and friends.

One heartfelt regret was living away from her NY family and not getting to see them more often. If you listened to "I'll be Home for Christmas" there wasn't a dry eye. To her "Upstate Family" please know how much you were loved and missed.

To the Canary Family, her love for you was immeasurable. Ann your words about Pauline will remain with us always. Thank you for absolutely everything!

Pauline was a huge kid at heart. Her Grandchildren John, Alison and Ana meant the world to her. They most definitely had her wrapped around their fingers. She was extremely proud of them and had some highly adept bragging skills!

She had a profound love for music (Crooners: Sinatra, Bublé) and a passion for animals like her Mom (Car 5). It would be remiss to not mention how much she loved a lucky one-armed bandit, as does her Aunt Martha, (Ducky), with whom she shared a very special bond.

Pauline was incredibly gifted in the "Art of Grammiology" (words created by her that only a special few could recognize, The Greek). Also, of note, you didn't stand a chance at winning Wheel of Fortune, Jeopardy or Mini-Golf if you were in her presence.

Grammi, AKA: Babes, when the time came for us to say goodbye we held hands and prayed with you. We hope you know we were there and you were not alone. We played and sang Sinatra's, "Fly Me to the Moon".

"Play among the stars", Mom! Heaven is a far more special place with you there. Dance the jitterbug with Dee Dee and please give him our love. As for us, until we see each other again, don't worry, we will all make you proud and keep, "GOING FOR THE GOLD!".

Bensing-Thomas Funeral Home



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store