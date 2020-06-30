Pearl A. Weiss06/29/2020Pearl A. Weiss, 90, of McMichaels, passed away Monday, June 29 in Slate Belt Health & Rehabilitation Center, Bangor. She was the loving wife of the late Clair T. Weiss. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together before his passing in 1999.Born in Appenzell, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Miller and the late Alma (Wescott) Miller. She was a member of the St. Mark's Community Lutheran Church.Pearl was a bookkeeper for John J. Reilly CPA in Mt. Pocono for twelve years before retiring in 1995. Prior, she worked at Pocono Metals, Pocono Mountain Dairies, and Custom Concrete in Neola. In her younger years, she enjoyed snowmobiling. She also enjoyed watching the weather channel, and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fanatic. She loved spending time her family, and would invite everyone over for Sunday family dinners together. Most of all, she was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.She is survived by four sons, Francis Weiss and his wife Dewene of Neola, James L. Weiss and his wife Tonya of McMichaels, Paul Weiss and his wife Gwen of McMichaels, Jeffrey Weiss and his wife Julie of McMichaels; a daughter, Mariclaire Hosking and her husband Richard of Kunkletown; two sisters, Jean Gerstlauer of Kunkletown, Evelyn Altemose of Brodheadsville; seven grandchildren, Tom, Brian, Matt, Amy, Rachael, Cory, Brent; and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Harriet Switzgabel, Ruth Serfass, and a brother, Clair Miller.A visitation will be held on Monday, July 6 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will be private following the visitation with Rev. Paulette Obrecht officiating. Burial be will be Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Community Lutheran Church, PO Box 146 Reeders, PA 18352.Kresge Funeral Home1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville