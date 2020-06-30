Pearl A. Weiss
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl A. Weiss
06/29/2020
Pearl A. Weiss, 90, of McMichaels, passed away Monday, June 29 in Slate Belt Health & Rehabilitation Center, Bangor. She was the loving wife of the late Clair T. Weiss. They celebrated 51 years of marriage together before his passing in 1999.
Born in Appenzell, she was the daughter of the late Jacob Miller and the late Alma (Wescott) Miller. She was a member of the St. Mark's Community Lutheran Church.
Pearl was a bookkeeper for John J. Reilly CPA in Mt. Pocono for twelve years before retiring in 1995. Prior, she worked at Pocono Metals, Pocono Mountain Dairies, and Custom Concrete in Neola. In her younger years, she enjoyed snowmobiling. She also enjoyed watching the weather channel, and was an avid Philadelphia Phillies fanatic. She loved spending time her family, and would invite everyone over for Sunday family dinners together. Most of all, she was a loving and caring mother, sister, grandmother, and great grandmother. She will be deeply missed by all of her friends and family.
She is survived by four sons, Francis Weiss and his wife Dewene of Neola, James L. Weiss and his wife Tonya of McMichaels, Paul Weiss and his wife Gwen of McMichaels, Jeffrey Weiss and his wife Julie of McMichaels; a daughter, Mariclaire Hosking and her husband Richard of Kunkletown; two sisters, Jean Gerstlauer of Kunkletown, Evelyn Altemose of Brodheadsville; seven grandchildren, Tom, Brian, Matt, Amy, Rachael, Cory, Brent; and eight great grandchildren. In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Harriet Switzgabel, Ruth Serfass, and a brother, Clair Miller.
A visitation will be held on Monday, July 6 from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM from the Kresge Funeral Home, 1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville. Funeral services will be private following the visitation with Rev. Paulette Obrecht officiating. Burial be will be Buena Vista Cemetery, Brodheadsville.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Mark's Community Lutheran Church, PO Box 146 Reeders, PA 18352.
Kresge Funeral Home
1763 Route 209, Brodheadsville
kresgefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Pocono Record from Jun. 30 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
William H. Kresge Funeral Home, Inc.
Route 209 South
Brodheadsville, PA 18322
(570) 992-4768
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved