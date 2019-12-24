|
|
Pearl M. Kanner
12/20/19
Pearl M. Kanner 84 of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Friday Dec. 20, 2019. She was the wife of Stephen Kanner. Born in New York City, New York she was the daughter of Isadore and Rose Weisbrod. Pearl was residing in the Stroudsburg area for the past 12 years and prior to that she lived in the Brooklyn, New York area. She was of the catholic faith. In addition to her husband Stephen she is also survived by a sister in law Elaine Weisbrod of Stroudsburg a niece and 8 nephews. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St. Stroudsburg, Pa.18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St.,Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019