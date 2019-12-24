Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Pearl M. Kanner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl M. Kanner Obituary
Pearl M. Kanner
12/20/19
Pearl M. Kanner 84 of Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Friday Dec. 20, 2019. She was the wife of Stephen Kanner. Born in New York City, New York she was the daughter of Isadore and Rose Weisbrod. Pearl was residing in the Stroudsburg area for the past 12 years and prior to that she lived in the Brooklyn, New York area. She was of the catholic faith. In addition to her husband Stephen she is also survived by a sister in law Elaine Weisbrod of Stroudsburg a niece and 8 nephews. Cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.23 N. 9th.St. Stroudsburg, Pa.18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th.St.,Stroudsburg
pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Dec. 24 to Dec. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -