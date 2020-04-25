|
|
Pedro Castillo Pico
04/25/2020
Pedro Castillo Pico, 64, of East Stroudsburg, Pa., passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was the husband of Roxana Castillo. Born in Bucaramanga, Colombia, he was the son of Martiniana and Hartensia (Pico) Castillo.
Pedro was a resident of the East Stroudsburg area for the past 20 years, and prior to that he resided in the Union City, N.J. area. He worked as a dispatcher for Anthony's Taxi Service in North Bergen, N.J., for many years. He was of the Catholic faith.
In addition to his wife, Roxana, he is survived by three daughters, Natalia Castillo, Roxana M. Castillo, and Alexandra Castillo, and three sons, Mario Castillo, Pedro Aneres Castillo, and Gerardo Castillo.
Private cremation services were handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360. Burial of his ashes will be in the family plot in Colombia.
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc.
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, PA 18360
pulafunerhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 25 to Apr. 26, 2020