|
|
Pedro Reveron
4/12/2020
Pedro Reveron, 76, of Orange, New Jersey died on April 12, 2020 in the Bridge View Nursing Home Whitestone, N.Y. He was the husband of Nilva Vorrero. Born in Puerto Rico he was the son of Pedro and Maria Reveron.
He was employed as a factory worker most of his life and he was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Nilva he is survived by a son Pedro Reveron of East Stroudsburg, Pa. and a daughter Maria Reveron of Orange, N.J.
Private cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020