Home

POWERED BY

Services
Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Pedro Reveron

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pedro Reveron Obituary
Pedro Reveron
4/12/2020
Pedro Reveron, 76, of Orange, New Jersey died on April 12, 2020 in the Bridge View Nursing Home Whitestone, N.Y. He was the husband of Nilva Vorrero. Born in Puerto Rico he was the son of Pedro and Maria Reveron.
He was employed as a factory worker most of his life and he was of the catholic faith.
In addition to his wife Nilva he is survived by a son Pedro Reveron of East Stroudsburg, Pa. and a daughter Maria Reveron of Orange, N.J.
Private cremation services were provided by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pedro's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -