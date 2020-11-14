Peter E. Gerard03/01/1944 - 11/12/2020Peter E. Gerard, 76, of Stroud Township, died Thursday morning, November 12, 2020, at Mahoning Valley Nursing Home in Lehighton. He was the husband of Charleen (Widmer) Gerard with whom he shared 56 years of marriage.Born on March 1, 1944 in Bronx, NY, he was the only child of the late William V. and Irene (Pick) Gerard. Born and raised in New York state, Pete and his family moved to the Poconos in the 1950's and he graduated from Pocono Mountain High School in 1962.Following his service as a United States Army Reservist, he worked at Pocono Produce for a short time. Pete was employed by Sanofi Pasteur in Swiftwater until retiring in 2011 after 47 1/2 years of service; being recognized as their longest active employee worldwide. He grew with the facility through six different company names. Pete attributes his lengthy tenure to one factor, "you'll only be able to advance so far if you don't believe in what you are doing". He also said, "the company's values are fundamental to me...with those in mind, I find my work rewarding and enjoy what I do".Pete was active with the NEPA Community Federal Credit Union for fifty years, always enjoying their growth and serving as vice president with the board of directors.He was a member of St. John's Lutheran Church in Stroudsburg where he was involved with several committees.Pete will be sorely missed by his adoring family who was the light of his life. Rest in peace, "Pop Pete".In addition to his wife, surviving are two daughters, Gessika Kuronya and husband Christopher of Bethlehem and Adrianna Cabrey and husband Mark of Alburtis; and three grandchildren, Joshua Kuronya, Ashley Kuronya and Chase Cabrey. He was preceded in death by an infant son, Kyle Gerard.Services will be held on Wednesday, November 18, from the William H. Clark Funeral Home, 1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg; with visitation beginning at 10:00AM followed by the funeral service at 11:00AM with Rev. Dr. James Thomas officiating. Burial will follow at Stroudsburg Cemetery.Due to current COVID health restrictions, the funeral home capacity is limited to fifty people; and friends and family are asked to follow CDC guidelines by wearing masks and maintaining social distancing.In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial remembrances be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 9 North Ninth Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360 or to Animal Welfare Society of Monroe (AWSOM), P.O. Box 13, Stroudsburg, PA 18360.William H. Clark Funeral Home1003 Main Street, Stroudsburg, PA 18360