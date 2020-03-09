Home

Joseph J Pula Funeral Home
23 N 9Th St
Stroudsburg, PA 18360
(570) 421-7760

Peter O. Nelson

Peter O. Nelson Obituary
Peter O. Nelson
3/8/2020
Peter O. Nelson, 70, of East Stroudsburg, Pa. died on Sunday March 8, 2020. He was the widower of Susan A. (Adams) Nelson. Born in Summit, New Jersey he was the son of Peter C. Nelson.
Peter worked as a chef most of his life in numerous restaurants throughout the Monroe county area. Peter was a resident of the E. Stroudsburg area for the past 30 years and prior to that he resided in the Florida and New Jersey areas.
Peter is survived by a brother Donald Nelson of Summit, New Jersey and a step-son Timothy Miller of Cartesville, Georgia.
Cremation services will be handled by the Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home Inc. 23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg, Pa. 18360
Joseph J. Pula Funeral Home
23 N. 9th St., Stroudsburg
Pulafuneralhome.com
Published in Pocono Record from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
